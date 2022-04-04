Manchester United Brace For New Talks With Ajax's Erik Ten Hag Soon

Skip to main content
Manchester United Brace For New Talks With Ajax's Erik Ten Hag As Manager Chase Hots Up

Manchester United are set to hold talks with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag over a managerial role at the club once again, states a recent report.

While the Dutchman had talked to United some days ago and the result of the meeting was said to be rather 'positive', it seems like United want to talk to him again, amidst interest in Mauricio Pochettino.

ten hag 3

Stretty News have reported that 'showdown' talks will take place later this week and this will be another round of talks, with the list of candidates now down to only two - Ten Hag and Pochettino.

It has been suggested by the outlet in the past that Ten Hag is the clear favourite to land the role right now and information about the new meeting has been given by a United official.

The meeting will involve the Dutchman's representatives, as the managerial chase for the club hots up.

ten hag 2
