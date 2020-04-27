Manchester United News Round-Up Monday 27th April 2020 - Premier League Return Date?

Premier League to Return?

It is looking increasingly likely that the English Premier Leauge will resume this summer following Government advice on the current COVID-19 situation over the weekend. Sources at Sky News understands the plan is to play matches behind closed doors.

The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has been in talks with major sporting governing bodies such as the English Football Association with football expected "to get the green light to resume".

The date that has been doing the rumours for the Premier Leauge will return on the week commencing 8th June 2020, this is looking like it is following a similar sort of timeline to the Bundesliga, where we are now seeing teams back in training and matches to start at the beginning of May.

Sky News sources say: "We are working hard to get live sport back on the TV. "It's not the same as being at the ground but it would give the country a huge lift."

David De Gea to Stay?

David De Gea looks set for a long term stay at United. What does this mean for Dean Henderson's chances at Old Trafford?

Approaching 10 years at Manchester United, David De Gea has been a mainstay in the starting 11 winning multiple Player of the Year awards as well as just being a bright spark in the 'Post-Fergie' at Manchester United.

It looks increasingly likely that De Gea will stay at Old Trafford after recently signing a new deal worth around an apparent £300,000 a week. This will put a predicament on Manchester United on who to pick as number one next season as Dean Henderson is proving he is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier Leauge. Alex Turk looks into this in-depth here.

Watch here As Joe Smith reports on the potential date set on a Premier League return! And David De Gea looks set for a long term stay at United. What does this mean for Dean Henderson's chances at Old Trafford?