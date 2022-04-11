Bundesliga Ace on Manchester United Summer Shortlist as Talk of Rangnick Admiration Emerges

RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku is on Manchester United's shortlist for the upcoming summer transfer window, claims a reliable journalist.

Nkunku, a former Paris Saint-Germain youngster, has impressed in Germany ever since he joined Leipzig from PSG. He has scored 17 goals this season, while racking up 14 assists as well.

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Journalist Florian Plettenberg, who works for Sky in Germany, has reported that United have the Frenchman on their shortlist for the summer and Ralf Rangnick is said to be a big fan of the ex-PSG youngster.

United have held talks about the player internally, even though no approach or offer has been made for him so far.

While United are considering signing him, there are said to be numerous other options on their list of summer targets as well.

Nkunku has played across the pitch for Leipzig this season, playing as the attacking midfielder, right winger, left-winger, second striker and even as a centre forward. His versatility is known to be a key part of his skillset.

