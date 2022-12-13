Skip to main content
Manchester United Not Worried About Jadon Sancho Future

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United are said to not be worried at this moment about the future of Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho has been out of action for some time for Manchester United and question marks have been asked about his future. However, according to a new report, United are not worried about his future.

Sancho has struggled to find his consistent place in Erik Ten Hag’s side due to some of the summer additions made. Antony was signed and plays in the right wing position, similar to that of Sancho.

Adding to that, Marcus Rashford has also been majorly in form this season meaning that Sancho is almost a second choice for both positions. However, with the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sancho could now find himself with a way back into that side.

Jadon Sancho Manchester United

The Englishman has been out of action for some time due to illness but is now in the process of returning. Sancho is undergoing a personal training camp alongside some coaches recommended by Erik Ten Hag.

Reports surfaced just some weeks ago that stated a possible exit for Sancho could be on the cards. However, Fabrizio Romano has stated the following, he said;

“There are no worries from Manchester United regarding Jadon Sancho. Erik ten Hag is a fan of the player, and sees a lot of potential in him.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

News

By Alex Wallace
