Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Expected to Face Strong Competition For 20-Goal Star Striker

Manchester United are expected to face some strong competition from a number of clubs in their race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez was among the headlines recently, as the striker helped Benfica beat Ajax and knock the Dutch club out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick's side are set to pursue a younger striker in the summer and the Muppetiers have reported that Nunez's situation has to be kept an eye on, when it comes to the Red Devils.

They state that a host of clubs are interested in the Uruguayan forward and that is why the chase will not be easy for United.

Apart from that, Inter are strongly interested in the 22-year-old and they could also make a move for him.

Nunez has scored 20 league goals this season for Benfica and the forward has four Champions League goals in eight games for the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

AMSTERDAM - (lr) Daley Blind of Ajax, Darwin Nunez or SL Benfica, Lisandro Martinez of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Benfica at the Johan Cruijff ArenA on March 15, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
News

Manchester United Expected to Face Strong Competition For 20-Goal Star Striker

By Kaustubh Pandey43 seconds ago
ten hag
News

Ajax Manager Erik Ten Hag Now Manchester United's Preferred Managerial Candidate

By Soumyajit Roy45 minutes ago
tuchel norwich
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel's Name Gets Added To Manchester United's Shortlist Of Managers

By Soumyajit Roy1 hour ago
tuchel
News

Manchester United Dealt Blow in Manager Chase as Chelsea Likely to Keep Tuchel

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
gravenberch
Transfers

Manchester United Revealed To Have Scouted Talented Ajax Youngster With Potential Signing In Mind

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Pogba
News

Manchester United Star Reveals His House Was Broken Into During Atletico Madrid Defeat

By Kaustubh Pandey15 hours ago
kane
News

Watch: Harry Kane Goal Against Brighton to Double Tottenham's Lead in the Race for the Top Four

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
united women
Match Day

Manchester United Women Starting Lineup against West Ham United Revealed | Barclays FA Women's Super League

By Soumyajit Roy17 hours ago