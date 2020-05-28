Stretford Paddock
Manchester United offer Angel Gomes final contract offer to stay at Old Trafford | Paper Talk | 28/05/20

Mitul Mistry

Angel Gomes is offered a final deal by Manchester United in order to keep him at the club! Should united be pulling out all the stops to keep him at Old Trafford? Also in the news full contact training has been voted back

Manchester United offer Angel Gomes final contract offer to stay at Old Trafford

With Gomes contract coming closer to be done at Manchester United. The Telegraph is claiming that Manchester United are prepared to offer Angel Gomes a deal worth around £1.5million a year to stay at Old Trafford.

Gomes, 19, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree on fresh terms, with Chelsea among the teams looking at the England Under-20 midfielder. According to sources, he has not yet decided on where his future lies. 

United are determined to keep the teenager and he could secure a deal worth £30,000-a-week by remaining at the club where he has come through the Academy to play in the first team.

United and Chelsea are interested in Werner

Manchester United are keeping a watchful eye on Timo Werner’s situation at RB Leipzig and could pounce for the striker after Liverpool’s move stalled, according to reports. This story coming from Christian Falk looks like a negotiating tactic from RB Leipzig to try and hurry the process along or increase Werner's value. 

Greenlight for Full Contact Training

Professional sport has nudged a further step closer to a resumption after the government published ‘stage two’ of its guidance which enables competitive and close-contact training.

The guidance, published in conjunction with public health officials and sports medical officers, allows for organised, close-contact training, under carefully controlled medical conditions.

Joe is here for the Paper Talk as Angel Gomes is offered a final deal by Manchester United in order to keep him at the club! Should united be pulling out all the stops to keep him at Old Trafford?

