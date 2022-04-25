Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United's Offer for Midfielder Presented to Club

Manchester United's offer for Sergey Milinkovic-Savic has been presented to Lazio already and the player has been given the permission to leave, claims a report.

United have been linked with a move for Milinkovic-Savic over the last few weeks and it has been reported in Italy that the midfielder's sale will allow for Lazio to reinvest in their whole squad in the summer.

Milinkovic Savic

Il Messaggero (via Get Italian Football News) have reported that Milinkovic-Savic's agent Mateja Kezman has brought offers from United and PSG to the Roman club during Lazio's 2-1 loss to Milan in Serie A recently.

The value of the offer is said to be around €65 million, with Maurizio Sarri already having given his approval to an exit for the Serbian midfielder.

Sergey's brother - Vanja, has been with United in the past and he played several times for the club's youth team before being loaned out and later being sold.

Sergey, the older Milinkovic-Savic, has contributed to 20 goals from midfield for Lazio this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Milinkovic Savic
News

Report: Manchester United's Offer for Midfielder Presented to Club

By Kaustubh Pandeyjust now
Kounde
Transfers

Report: Jules Kounde Set to Leave Sevilla This Summer With Manchester United 'Eyeing Up' Move

By Alex Wallace54 seconds ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Summer Transfer Budget Revealed

By Alex Wallace23 minutes ago
Dylan Levitt
News

Wales Starlet High Hopes For Making The First Team Next Season Under Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
declan rice
News

Report: West Ham's Declan Rice Stance Revealed Amid Manchester United Links

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Paul Mitchell
News

Report: Elite Footballing Director to Join Manchester United After Discussions With Ralf Rangnick

By Rhys James19 hours ago
Pochettino
News

Report: Mauricio Pochettino Set to Leave PSG

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
Pogba
Transfers

Report: Manchester City Reject Chance to Sign Manchester United Star Paul Pogba for Free

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago