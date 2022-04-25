Report: Manchester United's Offer for Midfielder Presented to Club

Manchester United's offer for Sergey Milinkovic-Savic has been presented to Lazio already and the player has been given the permission to leave, claims a report.

United have been linked with a move for Milinkovic-Savic over the last few weeks and it has been reported in Italy that the midfielder's sale will allow for Lazio to reinvest in their whole squad in the summer.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Il Messaggero (via Get Italian Football News) have reported that Milinkovic-Savic's agent Mateja Kezman has brought offers from United and PSG to the Roman club during Lazio's 2-1 loss to Milan in Serie A recently.

The value of the offer is said to be around €65 million, with Maurizio Sarri already having given his approval to an exit for the Serbian midfielder.

Sergey's brother - Vanja, has been with United in the past and he played several times for the club's youth team before being loaned out and later being sold.

Sergey, the older Milinkovic-Savic, has contributed to 20 goals from midfield for Lazio this season.

