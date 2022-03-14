Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Could Knock Down Old Trafford In Massive Redevelopment Project Under The Glazers

Manchester United could consider knocking down Old Trafford as part of a massive and ambitious redevelopment project, state reports.

Old Trafford is currently England's largest club stadium with a capacity of 74,140 and it has been United's home since 1910. 

The Glazer family has come under criticism for a lack of development at the Theatre of Dreams during their ownership of the club.

Old Trafford

James Ducker and Jim White have reported for The Telegraph recently that United are now close to appointing partners to undertake the biggest redevelopment project in the club's history. 

A tender process has already taken place, in which bidders had been asked to submit three different design proposals.

A construction project could take two or three years, with United expected to consider all options before making a final decision. 

The first option under consideration is the extension of the South Stand and this would increase the stadium's capacity to over 80,000. The second option would be to overhaul the entire stadium but not the South Stand. 

