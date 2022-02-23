Manchester United Open Contract Talks With David De Gea

According to new reports, Manchester United have opened talks with David de Gea over a new contract.

Everyone is preparing for a summer of massive change at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in search of a new manager who will in turn bring in some fresh faces on the pitch.

Despite news of Manchester United chasing several star players, the club have prioritised keeping their core intact.

Among those that the Manchester side are keen to have stay at the club is Spanish keeper David de Gea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 31-year-old has 18 months left on his contract and Ralf Rangnick's side are keen on handing him a new long-term deal.

Both the club and de Gea are interested in a deal that would see the Spaniard end his career with Manchester United.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

De Gea currently earns £375,000 per week and £19,500,000 per year.

It is unknown whether he would remain on the same terms or if he would have to accept a cut in pay to remain in Manchester.

Read More Manchester United Coverage