Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United To Open Talks With Star Keeper

According to new reports, Manchester United have opened talks with David de Gea over a new contract.

Everyone is preparing for a summer of massive change at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in search of a new manager who will in turn bring in some fresh faces on the pitch.

Despite news of Manchester United chasing several star players, the club have prioritised keeping their core intact.

Among those that the Manchester side are keen to have stay at the club is Spanish keeper David de Gea.

David De Gea

The 31-year-old has 18 months left on his contract and Ralf Rangnick's side are keen on handing him a new long-term deal.

Both the club and de Gea are interested in a deal that would see the Spaniard end his career with Manchester United.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

De Gea currently earns £375,000 per week and £19,500,000 per year. 

It is unknown whether he would remain on the same terms or if he would have to accept a cut in pay to remain in Manchester.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

David De Gea
News

Manchester United Open Contract Talks With David De Gea

By Matt Thielen
47 seconds ago
Diego Simeone
Quotes

Diego Simeone Hails Manchester United as 'One of the Best Teams in the World' Ahead of UEFA Champions League Clash

By Rhys James
2 hours ago
Sir Alex Ferguson
Match Day

Watch: Sir Alex Ferguson Predicts Manchester United to Beat Atletico Madrid by a Large Margin

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago
Akanji
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Interested in Signing Bundesliga Star Defender for £20million This Summer

By Alex Wallace
5 hours ago
Elanga scores vs Leeds
News

The Backstory Behind Anthony Elanga's Manchester United Breakthrough and How Ralf Rangnick Monitored Him at RB Leipzig

By Rhys James
6 hours ago
Haaland
Transfers

Report: Erling Haaland Set to Make Decision on Future Soon Amid Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG Interest

By Alex Wallace
7 hours ago
Emirates Stadium
News

Arsenal v Wolves: How to Watch / Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
10 hours ago
imago1009835738h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Wilfred Ndidi Set for Contract Talks With Leicester City

By Alex Wallace
22 hours ago