Manchester United Owner Avram Glazer Spotted at Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix

Manchester United owner Avram Glazer has been spotted at the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix.

Avram Glazer is one of United's part owners as part of the Glazer family.

The Glazers have been in control of United for a number of years and have been quite prone to criticism.

Many supporters believe that the Glazer's should sell United in the best interest of the club.

One of the many criticism's that United fans have of Avram Glazer is his lack of attendance at United games.

Avram has been spotted at the Bahrain Grandd Prix on Sunday ahead of the race itself seemingly queuing up for food.

Avram has been spending time in the middle east recently with pictures of him meeting with various businessmen emerging online.

The Glazers may be tempted to sell United with the inflation of the club due to the ongoing sale of Chelsea.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |