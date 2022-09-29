Skip to main content
Manchester United Owners The Glazers To Donate $1million To Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Manchester United owners, The Glazer family are set to to donate $1million to Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

Hurricane Ian has caused devastations across a large part of the state of Florida in the USA. 

The Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United also own an NFL franchise. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are located in an area heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian. 

The state of Florida has been majorly impacted by the extreme and devastating weather conditions over the past days. 

The Glazers are now to set to donate money to help the relief efforts in the state with a large donation. 

Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer

Their franchise in the NFL has been successful in recent years with the side having won the Super Bowl. 

A statement was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the gesture by the Glazers, it reads;

“On Thursday, the Glazer Family announced that it will donate $1 million to assist in relief efforts across the state. The donation will be allocated to organizations that are providing support to those who have been most impacted by the storm in Southwest Florida and throughout the state.

"The destruction suffered in Southwest Florida and the damage inflicted throughout our state will be felt for some time," said Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. 

"It will take entire communities resiliently working together for an extended period, and our family is committed to aiding in the recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people affected, the heroic first responders and all of those helping to keep others safe."

