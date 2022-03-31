Skip to main content
Manchester United Would Have to Pay €70 Million for Midfield Target

Manchester United would have to pay €70 million to sign Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic and they interested in the Serbian star.

Milinkovic-Savic's brother - Vanja, did spend some time with the United youth squad but he left the club before making a first-team appearance and now plies his trade with Torino.

Milinkovic Savic

Alfredo Pedulla has reported recently about the situation of Milinkovic-Savic at the Biancocelesti, claiming that the Serbian is making profound relfections about his future at the club and so is Luis Alberto.

Claudio Lotito has put an asking price of €70 million on the player and he could only reduce the price by a maximum of €10 million. 

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be potential options for the player and other outlets also linked the clubs with the player in recent weeks.

Milinkovic-Savic's current deal at Lazio runs out in the summer of 2024 and the Roman club would like to earn as much as possible from his sale.

