Manchester United Man's Summer Exit Could Fall Through Amidst Transfer Uncertainty
Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira's move to Brazilian club Flamengo could now be at risk because of financial issues with the side, claims a report.
Pereira was loaned out to Flamengo in the summer transfer window and there have been strong indications that he will join the club permanently soon.
ESPN's Rob Dawson has revealed an update about the situation of the midfielder, claiming that Flamengo are at risk of missing out on a permanent deal for the United man.
Negotiations haven't concluded yet, even though the Brazilian side have agreed a £10 million fee and have given United a sell-on clause.
But there are financial uncertainties at Flamengo because of which the deal can't go through currently. As a result, clubs from England, Spain and the Netherlands are also looking at the player.
PSV Eindhoven are interested in him but the player prefers a move to Spain. Flamengo still remain ahead of the chase.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |