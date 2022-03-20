Skip to main content
Manchester United Plan To Wrap Up Manager Search Very Soon - Reliable Journalist

According to a reliable journalist, Manchester United are hoping to wrap up their manager search very soon.

Since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, following the poor run of results, The Red Devils have since been on the lookout for a new coach to take over.

In the short term, German Ralf Rangnick has lead the team out as interim manager, and he is set to take on a consultancy role at the end of the season.

David Ornstein from The Athletic has confirmed The Red Devils hope to make their decision final before the end of the month.

poch ten hag

He added to his report: “I think we are going to know the outcome of it pretty soon.”

It was only two weeks ago when fellow Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell said confirmed Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag as the frontrunners and said that the club want to finish the search "In the next few weeks" - it seems that time may have almost come.

