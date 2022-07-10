Manchester United Planning For The Rest Of Their Pre Season Tour Without Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are now said to be planning for the rest of their pre season tour without superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo following the players time away from the first team squad.

United are currently in Bangkok on the first leg of their pre season tour where they will face Liverpool on Tuesday.

The Red Devils have only added Tyrell Malacia to their ranks so far this summer despite already being on their tour.

United's lack of transfer business so far is said to be one of the reasons for Ronaldo's desire to leave the club the summer.

Ronaldo is a global asset for United and would have been a key player to be appearing on the clubs pre season tour however the player has been given time off.

The Portuguese captain has been granted time away from the first team to deal with personal issues as he remains in the company of his family.

United are working on a number of deals and have hope that any of the deals completed in the near future will result with new faces appearing on the next legs of the tour.

However, David McDonnell of the Mirror is reporting that United are now preparing for the rest of their tour without Ronaldo, he reports;

"Manchester United are planning for the rest of their pre-season tour without Cristiano Ronaldo."

