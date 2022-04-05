Skip to main content
Manchester United Planning to Extend Fred’s Contract

Manchester United are said to be planning a possible new deal for midfielder Fred, according to reports. 

United are said to be analysing members of the current squad ahead of the summer and choosing which players to keep or sell in the window.

United are planning on offering new deals to a handful of players with Bruno Fernandes being the first to have a new deal signed and completed.

There are reports that United are planning on possible renewals for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and now Fred. 

Fred and Lingard

Fred has been a player with mixed feelings from supporters with some thinking the Brazilian is an under performer for United. 

The midfielder has scored some key goals for United this season and seems to be improving in his midfield position.

According to Ekrem Konur, United plan to extend Fred’s contract.

The journalist stated that “Manchester United plan to extend the contract of Luke Shaw and Fred until 2025”.

Decisions about player contracts are set to be finalised upon the appointment of the new permanent manager. 

