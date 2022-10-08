Skip to main content
Manchester United Planning To Meet Players Agent In Coming Days

Manchester United are said to be planning to meet with a young players agents in the coming days.

There are a number of players at Manchester United who's contracts are set to expire next summer. However United have options to extend. 

Many players have staked their claim to earn a new contract. Among the senior names there are a number of youth talents in the final parts of their deals.

One player in particular who will be looking to sign a new contract at United is young talent Alejandro Garnacho. 

The young Argentine is an upcoming and very promising youngster at United. A number of European clubs looked at the player over the summer. 

United are reportedly keen to tie down the Argentine to a new deal. Garnacho is known to want to remain at United past his current deal. 

The young attacker could well be seen in the first team setup at points this season. The Europa League and cup competitions are great chances for young players to feature. 

According to the new report from Diario AS, United will meet the players agent soon, they say;

“Manchester United are planning to meet with Alejandro Garnacho’s agents ‘in the next few days’ to discuss a new contract at the club.”

