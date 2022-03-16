Manchester United Player Gets First Senior Call-up For International Duty

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has been called up to the Sweden national team, which is his first-ever inclusion in the national senior squad.

Elanga, who is an academy graduate from Carrington, has been enjoying his breakthrough season at Old Trafford.

Whenever the 19-year-old was called up for action in the senior team, he has made his mark.

Among his contributions to United this season include his goal against Leeds at Elland Road and his equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Elanga's form undoubtedly hasn't gone unnoticed, as he has been rewarded with his first-ever senior call-up for international duty with Sweden.

Along with him, fellow Red Devil, Victor Lindelof, has also been named in the Sweden squad for matches to be played in the upcoming international break.

