Manchester United Face Dressing Room Split Over Ten Hag Appointment

The Manchester United dressing room is said to be split over the potential appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next manager, claims a report.

It has been stated by Stretty News recently that United will hold another meeting for Ten Hag later this week and he is the favourite to take over the role.

But it seems as if everyone is not in the same boat about him.

ten hag

Manchester Evening News have reported that while some players would like the Dutchman's appointment, others would be 'underwhelmed', if he was appointed as the next permanent boss.

Players have reservations about the Ajax boss, even though he is the club's favoured choice.

The mood in the squad is said to have worsened following the draw against Leicester City. Mauricio Pochettino is said to be the favoured choice of a majority of the club's players but Ajax would be happy to let Ten Hag leave this summer.

The Reds are seventh in the table now and are at risk of falling behind the top-four rivals.

