United stars keeping busy in isolation with football challenges

Alex Turk

The COVID-19 pandemic may be preventing Manchester United from playing games, however, that hasn't stopped players keeping busy.

As the UK undergoes lockdown in attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Reds have been individually training from home and will be for the foreseeable future.

A lot of them have been keeping in touch with supporters on social media though, with some of the lads taking part in popular football challenges currently circulating the internet...

Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be a solid defender, but he's proven he also boasts plenty of skills with this one.

He hasn't signed a new contract at the club yet, but Angel Gomes has undoubted talent on and off the pitch.

In an eye-catching attempt at the 'Home Top Bin Challenge', the 19-year-old midfielder knocked his effort over a tree as he found the target.

Mason Greenwood has boasted bags of flair as he didn't take part in a particular challenge, but shared an impressive set of kick-ups followed by impressive finishing skills.

What more could you expect from United's headline wonder-kid?

Although the ball didn't stay in the bin, Jesse Lingard showcased pinpoint precision in his attempt at the 'Home Top Bin Challenge'.

Paul Pogba weighed in on the popular 'Stay At Home Challenge' involving kick-ups with toilet roll circulating social media at the moment.

He looked to attempt the challenge with his partner and their son in the 'PP Arena', but things didn't go as planned...

Keep updated with the latest United updates and news during the COVID-19 pandemic over at @StretfordPaddck on Twitter.

