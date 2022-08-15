Skip to main content

Manchester United Players Including Cristiano Ronaldo Send 'SOS' To Club Hierarchy Regarding New Signings

A group of Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, have sent an "SOS" to the club's hierarchy regarding making new signings, according to a report.

Fans have been displeased with The Red Devils' activity (Or lack thereof) in the transfer market this summer, following the disaster that was last season. United finished sixth in the Premier League, with no trophies or impressive cup runs to speak of.

The club did respond with three new signings before the beginning of the season: Tyrell Malalcia Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez. 

However, the team's more than disappointing start to the campaign, losing to both Brighton and Brentford, has indicated that this won't be enough to change the fortunes at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo

According to The Mirror, a group of core senior players at United including Ronaldo, captain Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw have told the club that they need to make new signings to help them recover from the poor start before the window closes on September 1st.

Allegedly, these players believe a lack of ambition has been shown in the market by failing to address the problems of last season and the ones created by a host of players leaving on free transfers. 

It is said that they have a good relationship with new boss Erik Ten Hag and believe he has been handicapped by the lack of transfer activity.

