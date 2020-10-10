Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

After a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, the international break couldn’t have come at a better time for Manchester United. A total of 14 players out of United’s squad were called up for duty for their countries for various friendlies and qualifiers. Here’s how they’ve got on so far.

Scott McTominay (Scotland): Matches played so far - 1

Bizarrely, McTominay was deployed in the centre-back role for Scotland in their UEFA Euro qualifier vs Israel. Scotland’s lack of centre-back options have meant that Steve Clarke has had no option but to play McTominay in defence. Scotland reached the final of the playoffs after seeing off Israel 5-3 on penalties. McTominay scored his penalty in the shootout but missed a great header during the first half of the match to give Scotland the lead. The 23-year-old is likely to play against Slovakia and the Czech Republic due to the crisis Scotland have in defence.

Donny van de Beek (Netherlands) Matches played so far - 1

Van de Beek had an evening to forget for the Netherlands, as did most of the squad. In Frank de Boer’s first game as manager, the Oranje slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Mexico. Van de Beek has a strong place in the Dutch squad though so expect him to feature against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial (France): Matches played so far - 1

Both of United’s Frenchmen featured in France’s 7-1 thrashing of Ukraine. Pogba came on after 60 minutes and Martial was subbed at half time. Neither scored or got an assist but both contributed to the big scoreline. It’s great to see Martial keeping his spot in the French set-up after he was called up last month for the first time since 2018.

Yet to play...

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Dean Henderson

Neither of United’s goalkeepers have managed to get on the pitch so far for their respective nations. Although both countries have only played one game, that doesn’t distinguish the fact that De Gea is out of favour with the Spanish media and fans. Since the 2018 FIFA World Cup, De Gea has struggled to nail down a spot in Luis Enrique’s side. Kepa Arrizabalaga is now starting ahead of De Gea more often than not for Spain and UEFA Nations League matches vs Switzerland and Ukraine on Sunday and Tuesday, might give De Gea the opportunities he needs to reclaim his spot in the first XI.

As for Henderson, he didn’t get on the pitch during the friendly vs Wales as Gareth Southgate decided to start Nick Pope instead. Henderson could start on Sunday against Belgium due to Southgate deciding to deviate from choosing Jordan Pickford in midweek. However, Henderson is probably more likely to start in the Denmark game due to the inexperience he has playing at a senior international level. It would be sending out a strong statement to Pickford and Pope if, against a side like Belgium, Henderson got picked over both of them.

Defence: Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelöf

Maguire didn’t feature in the friendly against Wales and was left on the bench, presumably after his poor showing vs Spurs. Brazil haven’t played yet, Telles is expected to pick up his second cap in either the Peru or Bolivia game for Brazil. Lindelöf was also left on the bench in Sweden’s 2-1 win over Russia.

Attack: Marcus Rashford, Dan James, Dylan Levitt

Rashford didn’t come off the bench in England’s 3-0 win over Wales, probably due to Southgate wanting to experiment with the likes of Danny Ings before the UEFA Nations League ties. He is expected to start against Belgium. Dan James surprisingly also didn’t come on in the friendly vs England. Presumably, Ryan Giggs is keeping him fit for the Ireland and Bulgaria matches in the Nations League. It would have been ideal to have played Levitt in a competitive friendly against a side like England but it is now unlikely that he will play with Wales having plenty of competition in midfield.