Manchester United Players Question Harry Maguire's Place in the Starting XI

Manchester United players are said to be questioning Harry Maguire's place in the team.

The captain has disappointed many this season with his performances.

Compared to last summer, where Maguire was seen as one of the best central defenders in the world by many following his performance for England in the Euros, the situation has changed drastically.

According to The Times, the 28 year-old's teammates have been "Privately questioning" his place in the team - feeling that the former Leicester man's performances do not meet the required standard for the club.

It is said that his loss of form has not impressed the rest of the squad - and that, amongst themselves, the players have spoke about it at the training ground.

Despite this, previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now so far, Ralf Rangnick, have stuck with him - maintaining that he should keep both the armband his place in the starting XI.

