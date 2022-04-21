Skip to main content
Manchester United Players Told of Imminent Erik Ten Hag Appointment

According to a report, Manchester United players have been told that the appointment of Ajax's Erik Ten Hag as the new manager is imminent.

The Red Devils have been looking for a new long term manager since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

In the meantime, German coach Ralf Rangnick has taken interim charge of the team and will do so until the end of the season, before he takes up a consultancy role at the club.

The Mirror's David Mcdonnell has reported this, as can be seen in the following tweet.

Ten Hag's Ajax lost the final of the Dutch Cup last week to PSV, losing 2-0, but has enjoyed a successful time with the club since joining.

His team are fighting to win the Eredivisie this season, and have five games to go to do so. They are currently top with 72 points, second are PSV on 68.

An official public announcement on the new Manchester United manager is said to be coming soon, with some suggesting it could be as early as today.

