Manchester United Players Will Be Exiled From First Team Squad If Found Leaking Information To The Media | New Erik Ten Hag Rules

Manchester United squad members have been told by new manager Erik Ten Hag that they will be exiled from the squad if they are found to be leaking information to the media.

Ten Hag has implemented a number of new rules to the United squad ahead of the new season following a number of issues that had arisen last season. 

A number of players had been found leaking information to the media about issues in the dressing room last season with some of those players having now been moved on from Old Trafford. 

Ten Hag will stand firm in the dressing room and would want his squad to be together rather than have players who are divided behind the scenes. 

Erik Ten Hag farewell from Ajax

Ten Hag is said to have impressed so far during training sessions at Carrington and he has set out a number of new rules to make sure his squad will be ready for the 22/23 campaign. 

Amongst the rules there have been a number of changes to off the field actions such as food and drink options at the training ground. 

David McDonnell of the Mirror has reported on one of the new rules, saying;

“Manchester United players have been told that if any of them are found leaking information to the media, they will be exiled from the team.”

