Paul Pogba Closer to Agreement With Another Club As Manchester United Exit Beckons

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is said to be close to reaching an agreement with Juventus, as he prepares to run down his contract with the Red Devils.

Pogba's current deal at Old Trafford runs out in the summer and it has been reported that the Frenchman is ready to wait till the end of his contract to consider offers from other clubs.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Journalist Rudy Galettti has reported about Juve's interest in the United midfielder.

He reports that an agreement between the Bianconeri and Pogba is edging closer, with the Old Lady looking to find an agreement before April starts.

Juve are said to have a contract already prepared for the Frenchman, with La Gazzetta dello Sport having reported recently that Pogba is one of their important midfield goals.

The Telegraph have stated that Pogba would even be willing to consider offers from United's rivals.

The Frenchman was on the bench against Atletico Madrid and had started in the attacking midfield spot against Tottenham.

