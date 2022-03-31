Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Key Manchester United Decision Will Determine Paul Pogba's Future as Player Prefers Transfer

Manchester United's managerial appointment will be key to determining the future of the club's midfielder Paul Pogba, claims a report.

Pogba's contract at Manchester United runs out in the summer and no decision has been made by United about whether the Frenchman will stay at the club or not.

Paul Pogba

Journalist Gianluca di Marzio spoke to Wettfreunde recently and he gave updates about the situation of Pogba and whether United still want to keep him or not.

Di Marzio revealed that while United want to keep him, they want to hire a new manager before making a final call. There is a feeling that the new manager may want Pogba to be part of his project.

As things stand though, Pogba wants a change of air and he is willing to listen to offers from Serie A and even La Liga.

It is also stated by the journalist that Juventus' issue with pursuing a move for Pogba is the wage demands and if the Frenchman maintains the current demands, he can't return to Italy.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

pogba
News

Key Manchester United Decision Will Determine Paul Pogba's Future as Player Prefers Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey49 seconds ago
Andreas Pereira
News

Manchester United Man's Summer Exit Could Fall Through Amidst Transfer Uncertainty

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
nkunku
Transfers

Report: RB Leipzig Will Listen to Offers Around €75million for Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku This Summer

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
united atleti
News

Manchester United Confirmed Squad in Training Ahead of Leicester City Game

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
sergej-milinkovic-savic.jfif
News

Manchester United Would Have to Pay €70 Million for Midfield Target

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
Raphinha Luke Shaw Harry Maguire
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Urges Teammates to Help 'Easy Target' Harry Maguire

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Ex Manchester United Full-Back Defends Gareth Southgate's Harry Maguire Selection For England

By Rhys James9 hours ago
luke shaw
Quotes

Ex Mancester United Defender: Luke Shaw is 'Lucky' to be in the England Squad, and His Comments Were 'Wrong'

By Rhys James9 hours ago