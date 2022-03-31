Key Manchester United Decision Will Determine Paul Pogba's Future as Player Prefers Transfer

Manchester United's managerial appointment will be key to determining the future of the club's midfielder Paul Pogba, claims a report.

Pogba's contract at Manchester United runs out in the summer and no decision has been made by United about whether the Frenchman will stay at the club or not.

Journalist Gianluca di Marzio spoke to Wettfreunde recently and he gave updates about the situation of Pogba and whether United still want to keep him or not.

Di Marzio revealed that while United want to keep him, they want to hire a new manager before making a final call. There is a feeling that the new manager may want Pogba to be part of his project.

As things stand though, Pogba wants a change of air and he is willing to listen to offers from Serie A and even La Liga.

It is also stated by the journalist that Juventus' issue with pursuing a move for Pogba is the wage demands and if the Frenchman maintains the current demands, he can't return to Italy.

