Manchester United Star Reveals His House Was Broken Into During Atletico Madrid Defeat
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that his house was burgled following the club's defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
Pogba was on the bench in the game on Tuesday and had come on in the second half, as Renan Lodi's goal took Atleti to the next round of the competition.
Pogba posted a message on Twitter, confirming that while nothing was stolen during the robbery, it took place when his children were sleeping in the house.
The Frenchman confirmed that the burglars were in the house for less than five minutes and the incident took place in the last few minutes of the game on Tuesday.
The midfielder has stated that he's willing to reward anyone who may know about what happened when the incident took place.
He stated that the incident has taken away his family's 'sense of safety and security' inside the house.
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |