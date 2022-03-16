Manchester United Star Reveals His House Was Broken Into During Atletico Madrid Defeat

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that his house was burgled following the club's defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Pogba was on the bench in the game on Tuesday and had come on in the second half, as Renan Lodi's goal took Atleti to the next round of the competition.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Pogba posted a message on Twitter, confirming that while nothing was stolen during the robbery, it took place when his children were sleeping in the house.

The Frenchman confirmed that the burglars were in the house for less than five minutes and the incident took place in the last few minutes of the game on Tuesday.

The midfielder has stated that he's willing to reward anyone who may know about what happened when the incident took place.

He stated that the incident has taken away his family's 'sense of safety and security' inside the house.

