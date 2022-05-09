Report: Man Utd's Paul Pogba Prefers European Giants over Potential Manchester City Switch

Paul Pogba reportedly prefers a move to Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain over potentially moving to rivals Manchester City, claims a recent report.

Pogba's contract at Man United runs out in the summer and he is set to depart the club for free. Recent reports in England have linked the Frenchman with a move to Man City, with Pep Guardiola interested in the midfielder.

IMAGO / PA Images

ESPN's Rob Dawson has reported about the choice of Pogba, claiming that the midfielder prefers a move abroad over joining City in the summer.

While he will give serious consideration to all offers that come for him, he would rather join Juve or PSG. But as things stand, PSG are leading the race because the Bianconeri are not in a position to afford his wages.

City understand that Pogba doesn't see them as a priority move but the Frenchman's contractual situation has caught the eye of the Premier League champions.

Pogba is out for the season already but the midfielder was booed by United fans following the club's win over Norwich City.

