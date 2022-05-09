Report: Man Utd's Paul Pogba Prefers European Giants over Potential Manchester City Switch
Paul Pogba reportedly prefers a move to Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain over potentially moving to rivals Manchester City, claims a recent report.
Pogba's contract at Man United runs out in the summer and he is set to depart the club for free. Recent reports in England have linked the Frenchman with a move to Man City, with Pep Guardiola interested in the midfielder.
ESPN's Rob Dawson has reported about the choice of Pogba, claiming that the midfielder prefers a move abroad over joining City in the summer.
While he will give serious consideration to all offers that come for him, he would rather join Juve or PSG. But as things stand, PSG are leading the race because the Bianconeri are not in a position to afford his wages.
City understand that Pogba doesn't see them as a priority move but the Frenchman's contractual situation has caught the eye of the Premier League champions.
Pogba is out for the season already but the midfielder was booed by United fans following the club's win over Norwich City.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon