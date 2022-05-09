Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Man Utd's Paul Pogba Prefers European Giants over Potential Manchester City Switch

Paul Pogba reportedly prefers a move to Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain over potentially moving to rivals Manchester City, claims a recent report.

Pogba's contract at Man United runs out in the summer and he is set to depart the club for free. Recent reports in England have linked the Frenchman with a move to Man City, with Pep Guardiola interested in the midfielder.

Pogba

ESPN's Rob Dawson has reported about the choice of Pogba, claiming that the midfielder prefers a move abroad over joining City in the summer.

While he will give serious consideration to all offers that come for him, he would rather join Juve or PSG. But as things stand, PSG are leading the race because the Bianconeri are not in a position to afford his wages.

City understand that Pogba doesn't see them as a priority move but the Frenchman's contractual situation has caught the eye of the Premier League champions.

Pogba is out for the season already but the midfielder was booed by United fans following the club's win over Norwich City.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Paul Pogba
News

Report: Man Utd's Paul Pogba Prefers European Giants over Potential Manchester City Switch

By Kaustubh Pandey38 seconds ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
News

Report: Manchester United Plans More Changes to Structure And Also At Carrington Training Complex

By Saul Escudero47 minutes ago
David Beckham
Opinions

Report: Manchester United Legend David Beckham Shared His Overview About The Team And Cristiano Ronaldo

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Borna Sosa Left Back in action
Transfers

Report: Manchester United New Manager Erik Ten Hag Is Keen On Left-Back Borna Sosa From VfB Stuttgart

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Manchester United Logo
News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Revealed That Manchester United Board Opposed To Any New Signings In January

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Nemanja Matic and Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Juventus Are Not Working on Signing Manchester United Midfielder Nemanja Matic

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba to Move to Manchester City from Manchester United is 'Unlikely' Reports David Ornstein

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Kalvin Phillips Release Clause Revealed Amid Manchester United Interest

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago