Manchester United Interested in Serie A Midfielder as Paul Pogba Replacement

Manchester United are said to be interested in Lazio's Sergey Milinkovic-Savic as a potential replacement for the departing Paul Pogba, claim reports from Italy.

Pogba's situation continues to rumble on at United as reports yesterday stated that two Premier League sides have made contact with the entourage of the Frenchman. The midfielder also expressed his displeasure at United's usage of him.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

La Repubblica in Italy have talked about the situation of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, claiming that he could leave Lazio in the summer and his exit could help the Biancocelesti reinvest in their squad.

United are interested in the Serbian and see him as a replacement for Pogba and the Lazio man is seen as the natural heir to the Frenchman. United's alternative to Milinkovic-Savic is Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Milinkovic-Savic and they have been linked with him in the past.

Club Brugge midfielder Charles de Ketelaere is being viewed by Lazio as a replacement for Milinkovic-Savic.

