Manchester United Midfielder's Transfer Intentions Revealed Amidst Offers from European Giants

Manchester United's Paul Pogba is said to have received an offer from French giants Paris Saint-Germain recently, claims a fresh report.

Pogba's current deal at United runs out this summer and Juventus have also been linked with the Frenchman in recent weeks.

Recently, Pogba had told Telefoot that he hasn't made a decision about his future, also revealing that he wants to win trophies in his career.

IMAGO / PA Images

Samuel Luckhurst has reported for Manchester Evening News that PSG's offer for the midfielder is lesser than the offer that United already have on the table for the ex-Juve star.

It is stated that Pogba likes the PSG offer but he prefers a move back to the Bianconeri, with interest from Real Madrid now said to have subsided.

The report states that multiple dressing room sources at Old Trafford believe that Pogba is now 'gone' and United have been preparing for his exit this season.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils will sign at least one midfielder in the summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |