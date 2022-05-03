Skip to main content
Manchester United Possible 2022-2023 Home Kit Jersey Has Been Leaked

A picture of Manchester United's 2022-2023 home kit jersey has been leaked. It looks as if the shots were taken from a photo shoot.

The picture shows that previous leaks were real, one of the best features the new Red Devils jersey have is definitely the collar.

Which has a very detailed and attractive pattern as we can appreciate in the following tweet shared by MUFCMPB:

It is also noticed the shield around Manchester United's badge that has a red background, it features white fine lines on the edges that follow the badge's contour.

Those are oldfashioned details that are coming alive next season. But thrilling to see once again.

Another detail are the vertical subtle pinstripes that run down the front of the shirt. Those stripes for some reason still look modern and will rock at Old Trafford.  

According to BR Football, this is how the shirt would look in full, worn by Sancho. The recreation was released in early 2022.

There is one wrong detail to notice on the recreation, that is the sleeve sponsor being Kohler instead of DXC Technology. Also the shorts are not revealed yet, so there is another uncertain detail.

