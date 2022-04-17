Skip to main content
Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed

Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May.

The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again.

Before May, United still need to play arch rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

There will also be a huge game against Arsenal, which could be vital in the race for Champions League football, as well as a clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this month.

After that, only three games remain before the season ends at Crystal Palace on the 22nd.

United Norwich

April 2022 Fixtures

Tuesday 19th April 

Liverpool vs Manchester United - 20:00 BST

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United - 12:30 BST

Thursday 28th April

Manchester United vs Chelsea - 19:45 BST

May 2022 Fixtures

Monday 2nd May

Manchester United vs Brentford - 20:00 BST

Saturday 7th May

Brighton vs Manchester United - 17:30 BST

Sunday 22 May

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United - 16:00 BST

