Manchester United Premier League Fixtures For May Revealed
Manchester United's Premier League fixtures have been revealed for the month of May.
The Red Devils enjoyed an entertaining 3-2 win over Norwich City on Saturday, and will be looking to continue to get good results, with top four now looking possible again.
Before May, United still need to play arch rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.
There will also be a huge game against Arsenal, which could be vital in the race for Champions League football, as well as a clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this month.
After that, only three games remain before the season ends at Crystal Palace on the 22nd.
April 2022 Fixtures
Tuesday 19th April
Liverpool vs Manchester United - 20:00 BST
Saturday 23rd April
Arsenal vs Manchester United - 12:30 BST
Thursday 28th April
Manchester United vs Chelsea - 19:45 BST
May 2022 Fixtures
Monday 2nd May
Manchester United vs Brentford - 20:00 BST
Saturday 7th May
Brighton vs Manchester United - 17:30 BST
Sunday 22 May
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United - 16:00 BST
