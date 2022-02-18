Manchester United Welcome Back Duo Ahead of Leeds United Clash as Edinson Cavani Remains Out

Manchester United are set to welcome back two first team players to the match day squad ahead of this weekends game against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The meeting between the historic rivals will be the first Premier League match between the sides at Elland Road in front of a crowd since 2003, with the home crowd finally able to reignite the fire after restrictions prevented them from doing so last season.

United were hit with the unfortunate news that veteran poacher Edinson Cavani would again be unavailable after missing the midweek win over Brighton.

However, the Red Devils will no doubt be buoyed by the return of first team duo Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic who have both returned to training after recovering from their respective issues.

Manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed: "I'm grateful that we have more players back available again. Nemanja Matic was back in training today for the first time and he did quite well, so he might be available, maybe even for tomorrow for Sunday against Leeds, but definitely in the next two games.

"And then we will have to see. We will take it one by one, we will try to start each of those three games [Leeds, Atletico, Watford] with a starting XI where we are convinced that we can win the next possible game."

