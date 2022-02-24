Manchester United Preparing to End Sponsorship Deal With Russian Airline Aeroflot as Russia Attacks Ukraine

Manchester United bosses are 'preparing to not renew' the clubs partnership with Aeroflot as Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday morning.

According to the Mirror, United are "poised to end their sponsorship agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot as a result of the growing crisis in Ukraine".

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Aeroflot have been a major sponsor of United since 2013, the club and airline company also signed an agreement to extend the sponsorship in 2017.

The Mirror continues in their report to say, "the current agreement is set to run out in April - and United's new CEO Richard Arnold has no intention of renewing it".

United are did not use Aeroflot to fly to Madrid for their recent game against Atletico in the UEFA Champions League.

The club will be looking to agree a deal with a new airline partner, the Mirror say that "Qatar Airways is one option being considered".

Although the agreement is in place until April, the Mirror says "United realise how much damage could be done to the club's image and commercial appeal if it continues to be associated with Aeroflot".

