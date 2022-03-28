Manchester United Preparing to Extend Luke Shaw's Contract

Manchester United are preparing to extend Luke Shaw's contract following the extension of Bruno Fernandes' deal according to Fabrizio Romano.

United are in the process of appointing their new manager as well as beginning to delve into the contracts of current players.

Romano has reported that a new deal for Fernandes is set to be finalised soon and now United are said to focus on Shaw next.

Shaw has been in and out of United's team under Rangnick and has faced competition from Alex Telles on many ocassions this season.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Shaw was on the scoresheet for England against Switzerland and then raised United supporters eyebrows with comments made about the club after the game.

Now, Romano is reporting that United will next focus on tying down Shaw to a new contract.

Romano said "Bruno Fernandes new deal will be completed in the coming days - talks with Luke Shaw will take place soon."

United will most likely focus on extending more contracts when a new manager in place with a number of players with uncertain futures.

