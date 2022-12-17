Manchester United Preparing To Offload David De Gea In The Summer

Manchester United are preparing to offload their long-term number one goalkeeper David de Gea in the 2023 summer transfer window. Despite the Spaniard wanting to renew his deal, United are not on the same wavelength.

De Gea’s contract expires in the summer of 2023 however United have an option to trigger an automatic extension. A new report suggests that Erik ten Hag is open to a new number one goalkeeper in his United side.

The red Devils have been linked to a number of goalkeepers in the past few months including Porto’s Diogo Costa. De Gea has shown improvement so far this season however that doesn’t seem to change the current outlook.

The Spaniard did not feature at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar following his failure to be selected for Spain. De Gea is a player that continues to split the fan base on opinion.

According to the new report from Sky Sports in Germany, states that De Gea wants to stay but the feeling is not mutual. The report says;

“Manchester United at this stage is not considering to activate De Gea’s clause to extend for one more year. Ten Hag is open to get a new No. 1 but the player would like to stay beyond 2023. Current salary between €18-20m/year confirmed.”

