Report: Manchester United Preparing to Sell Harry Maguire This Summer

Manchester United are prepared to sell club captain Harry Maguire this summer according to new reports.

United are preparing to sell a number of players this summer.

It has now emerged that club captain, Maguire may be one of the players that United will be trying to offload.

Maguire has come under fire for the majority of time he has been at United as pundits and supporters alike agree that he may not be up to the standards of the club.

Harry Maguire

According to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle, United may be looking to offload the centre half this summer.

There had been calls for Ralf Rangnick to strip Maguire of his captaincy but the England international has remained captain.

Maguire was brought to the club by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who also awarded him with the armband.

Maguire has made over 130 appearances since signing for United.

News

By Alex Wallace3 minutes ago
