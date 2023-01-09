Manchester United Prioritising Three Strikers In The Summer Transfer Window

Manchester United are reportedly set to be prioritising the move for a new striker this summer and have identified three targets. The Red Devils are targeting Wout Weghorst as a short term fix until then.

Erik Ten Hag is keen to resolve the number nine problem at Old Trafford. The Dutchman did want to bring Cody Gakpo to the club, however the young forward is not a striker.

Another name mentioned was Joao Felix, again not a natural nine. Weghorst would come into the club as a natural nine but as a short term fix.

United are currently for sale and are in the process of finding new owners to take over from the Glazers. Should the club be sold by the summer then United have reportedly outlined three targets for the position.

The report comes from Mark Ogden, the journalist reports that the Red Devils have outlined three elite striking targets. Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane and Benjamin Sesko are the three names listed.

The report says the following; “Manchester United’s real objective in their attempt to end a six-year search for a centre-forward is to bridge a gap until the summer when their priority targets will include Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Šeško and, Harry Kane.”

United will have to spend a huge amount of money in the summer to bring in a top striker. A long term, elite forward is missing from this United side.

Osimhen would be my preferred choice for the striker position out of those three. Sesko is unproven at a high level and Kane is ageing.

