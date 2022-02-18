Skip to main content
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick Dispels Harry Maguire And Cristiano Ronaldo Captaincy Rumours

Ralf Rangnick has denied recent reports regarding issues between Manchester United players about the captaincy.

It was reported by The Mirror yesterday, we covered the full story here, that Ralf Rangnick had held talks with Harry Maguire and Cristiano about a change of captain at the club.

It also said that the Englishmen felt "Undermined" by the Portuguese star, and that he was reluctant to give up his armband.

Harry Maguire

Manager of the Red Devils however, Rangnick, has denied these reports.

“I have heard what is written I can only tell you from my personal experience. There were players unhappy until the close of the window because the squad was too big and players weren't getting game time.” 

“The atmosphere in the dressing room is better than it was a few weeks ago for that reason. It's about performing well, togetherness on the pitch and winning games. They are the things we can influence.”

“I'm not frustrated because it's not the truth. Harry is the captain, it's not an issue and hasn't been an issue. My full focus is preparing the team in training for the next game.”

He ended: “I have never spoken with any player about a change of captaincy. This has never been an issue. It is me who decides who is captain. Harry is our captain and he will stay captain.” 

