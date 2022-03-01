Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Meets TikTok Sensation Khaby Lame in London

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has met up with TikTok sensation Khaby Lame in London.

Khaby Lame is a TikTok star with over 130 million followers and is known for meeting a host of famous sports stars.

The TikTok influencer has met a host of famous football stars such as Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and former Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The pair were pictured together wearing the same tracksuits, doing a promotion for the clothing brand BOSS.

Khaby Lame is known for his funny viral videos across social media, regularly posting to TikTok and Instagram where he picks up millions of views and likes.

Varane is another major football star to be seen with the TikTok star, adding to the illustrious list of names.

Aside from Khaby Lame's 130 million followers on TikTok the social media star also has around 70 million followers on Instagram.

The pair also appeared on Khaby Lame's instagram story with similar images showing behind the scenes of their promotional work for BOSS.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Varane
News

Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Meets TikTok Sensation Khaby Lame in London

By Alex Wallace
33 seconds ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Darren Fletcher Gives Clarity on His Role at Manchester United

By Rhys James
31 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag
Quotes

Manchester United Director of Football John Murtough Confirms Manager Recruitment Process Has Begun

By Rhys James
3 hours ago
Sam Johnstone
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Reach 'Verbal Agreement' to Sign Goalkeeper This Summer

By Alex Wallace
3 hours ago
Dean Henderson
News

Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson Will Leave This Summer

By Alex Wallace
4 hours ago
Nicolo Zaniolo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Given £41million Price Tag For Serie A Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo

By Alex Wallace
4 hours ago
imago1008053751h
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Already Spoken to Aurelien Tchouameni as Barcelona and Real Madrid Pull Out of the Race to Sign the Frenchman

By Alex Wallace
7 hours ago
imago1009699544h
News

Manchester United Midfielder Currently On Loan Set To Be Given First Team Chance Next Season

By Alex Wallace
7 hours ago