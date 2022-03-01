Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Meets TikTok Sensation Khaby Lame in London

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has met up with TikTok sensation Khaby Lame in London.

Khaby Lame is a TikTok star with over 130 million followers and is known for meeting a host of famous sports stars.

The TikTok influencer has met a host of famous football stars such as Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and former Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The pair were pictured together wearing the same tracksuits, doing a promotion for the clothing brand BOSS.

Khaby Lame is known for his funny viral videos across social media, regularly posting to TikTok and Instagram where he picks up millions of views and likes.

Varane is another major football star to be seen with the TikTok star, adding to the illustrious list of names.

Aside from Khaby Lame's 130 million followers on TikTok the social media star also has around 70 million followers on Instagram.

The pair also appeared on Khaby Lame's instagram story with similar images showing behind the scenes of their promotional work for BOSS.

