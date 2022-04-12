Skip to main content
Manchester United Reach Verbal Agreement With Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United have officially reached a verbal agreement with Ajax manager, Erik Ten Hag according to a reliable journalist. 

United have reached an agreement in principal with Ten Hag and United now expect the Dutchman to join as manager on a four year deal. 

According to David Ornstein, “Man Utd reach verbal agreement in principle with Erik Ten Hag to become next permanent manager.”

Ten Hag has been the leading candidate for a number of weeks and has led Mauricio Pochettino in the race for some time. 

The Dutchman will still need to finalise members of his coaching staff with United ahead of the finalisation of the deal.

imago1010751533h

Ornstein goes onto say, “United will need agreement with Ajax (who are aware) & to finalise contract (up to 4yrs).”

In terms of announcements for Ten Hag, Ornstein says, “No announcement til after Dutch Cup final”

United supporters will be glad to know that the saga regarding Ten Hag is complete and the Dutchman should sign at Old Trafford this summer. 

