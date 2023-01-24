Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer.

No exits of importance in regards to senior players are expected this month due to Ten Hag's desire to keep depth in his squad. However, this doesn't mean that the summer will also have the same impact.

United are currently up for sale and the current hope is that the Glazers will complete their sale of the club by the summer. This would open many a door for players to leave the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

We have previously reported that Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford this summer as well as Scott McTominay. A new report from TalkSport has reiterated that and provided a new report.

They report; "Manchester United are ready to cash in on both Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay – but not until the summer."

"Harry Maguire has been subject of interest from West Ham this month while Manchester United have rejected approaches for Scott McTominay from both Southampton and Newcastle."

The sale of these two players would make sense for all parties involved as United look to continue building and developing their squad.

