Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United to Compete With Real Madrid for 21 y/o Midfielder

Manchester United are said to be ready to compete with Real Madrid for the potential summer signing of River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, claims a journalist.

United are said to want a midfielder in the summer and the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice and Boubacar Kamara have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

February 5, 2022, Buenos Aires, Argentina: Enzo Fernandez of River Plate in action during a friendly match between River Plate and Velez Sarfield, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Monumental Stadium

Journalist Cesar Luis Merto has reported that United and Real Madrid are the two clubs that are keeping a close eye on the situation of Fernandez.

None of those two have made offers to River Plate yet but only talks have been held for a potential move.

The midfielder's current release clause is set at €20 million but it could rise to €25 million soon. It is stated that a scout from United will be watching the 21-year-old at some point once again.

Someone who can also play in defensive midfield, Fernandez has played nine league games this season and has scored three goals as well.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

February 5, 2022, Buenos Aires, Argentina: Enzo Fernandez of River Plate in action during a friendly match between River Plate and Velez Sarfield, at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Monumental Stadium
News

Manchester United to Compete With Real Madrid for 21 y/o Midfielder

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Said to Have Fabricated Zinedine Zidane Rumours in Order to Keep Cristiano Ronaldo Happy

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Raphael Varane
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Expresses Criticism for 'Disappointing' Raphael Varane

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Played Vital Role in Manchester United Manager Decision

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Erik Ten Hag Makes Key Demand Ahead of Manchester United Role

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
pogba
Quotes

Ian Rush Predicts Paul Pogba Move From Manchester United to Real Madrid

By Rhys James5 hours ago
ronaldo
Quotes

Ian Rush Slams Cristiano Ronaldo Regarding Aggressive Incident After Manchester United Vs Everton

By Rhys James6 hours ago
imago1010751533h
News

Manchester United Reach Verbal Agreement With Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago