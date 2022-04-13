Manchester United to Compete With Real Madrid for 21 y/o Midfielder

Manchester United are said to be ready to compete with Real Madrid for the potential summer signing of River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez, claims a journalist.

United are said to want a midfielder in the summer and the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice and Boubacar Kamara have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Journalist Cesar Luis Merto has reported that United and Real Madrid are the two clubs that are keeping a close eye on the situation of Fernandez.

None of those two have made offers to River Plate yet but only talks have been held for a potential move.

The midfielder's current release clause is set at €20 million but it could rise to €25 million soon. It is stated that a scout from United will be watching the 21-year-old at some point once again.

Someone who can also play in defensive midfield, Fernandez has played nine league games this season and has scored three goals as well.

