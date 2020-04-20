United to redraw transfer strategy amid coronavirus crisis

Manchester United are said to be redrawing their summer transfer strategy due to financial strain the football world is being put under amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Guardian claims due to such circumstances, United have given up on their hopes of signing a striker who will cost as much as Harry Kane.

Kane is believed to be valued by Tottenham Hotspur at around £150million, and therefore interest in his services has promptly been dropped.

The Reds last played a match on March 12 as they stormed to a 5-0 win in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg at LASK Linz.

It doesn't seem like football will be returning anytime soon though, with the weekend commencing June 8 touted as the 'best-case scenario' return date.

Representatives of all 20 Premier League clubs partook in a video call meeting on Friday, with the season being played behind closed doors almost a certainty.

With no fans at stadiums to watch the action take place means a monumental drop in matchday revenue with clubs set to miss out on millions.

On top of that though, if games are unable to resume altogether, the losses will be even more substantial due to a glaring factor - broadcast rights.

It should be a very interesting transfer window once the campaign does eventually end, considering there are plenty of clubs far worse off financially than United.

Let's hope we can return to normality as soon as possible though and clubs less fortunate aren't hit too bad.