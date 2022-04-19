Skip to main content
Manchester United's Relationship with Paul Pogba is at 'Point of No Return'

Manchester United's relationship with Paul Pogba is now said to be at point of no return, claims a report from Italy.

Pogba was booed off by his own fans recently as the Frenchman took criticism for his performance against Norwich City in the Premier League recently.

The midfielder's current deal at United runs out in the summer and it doesn't seem as if he is signing a new deal.

pogba

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that following the incidents of the weekend, United's relationship with Pogba is at point of no return (via Get Italian Football News).

It is stated that he will now leave United in the summer, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus interested in him.

The midfielder is said to still have a liking for Juve as he believes that the club gave him the platform he needed to make a step-up in his career. But as things stand, Juventus signing him is a complicated deal.

