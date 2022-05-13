Manchester United 'Relaxed' About Marcus Rashford Future, Reveals Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are still said to be rather relaxed about the situation and the future of Marcus Rashford, amidst links with a move away from the club.

While Rashford has been linked with a potential exit from Old Trafford, there has been talk about a new deal for the Englishman too. He has endured a rather disappointing season but United remain relaxed about his future.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Fabrizio Romano spoke to the Wondergoal podcast recently and he talked about United's 'revolution' in the summer, while providing details abuot the situation of Rashford.

The journalist stated: "Marcus Rashford, this is going to be a really interesting one because he's out of contract in one year, with an option to extend for future seasons.

"Man Utd are pretty relaxed on this situation, on contract side, but the player wants guarantees that he'll be an important player for the Man Utd project.

"So, ten Hag will have direct conversations with all these players to decide on their future."

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for the United youth graduate, who has contributed to only six goals in the Premier League this season.

In five Champions League games, he scored once. It seems as if the Englishman will stay at Old Trafford in the summer.

