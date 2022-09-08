Manchester United Release Statement Following The Passing Of Her Majesty, The Queen

Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League tie against Real Sociedad will go ahead following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen.

Tragic news struck the United Kingdom and the world on Tuesday evening as Buckingham Palace confirmed that Her Majesty, The Queen had peacefully passed away.

The statement said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Manchester United then took to social media to release an official statement following the news.

United’s official release, said;

“Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen.

The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.



Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family.

Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight’s UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.



A minute’s silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect.”

