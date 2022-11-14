Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have released a statement regarding the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is set to release an interview with Piers Morgan in the coming days, however some quotes have already been released.

Ronaldo has hit out at Erik Ten Hag and the clubs executives in the released quotes by Piers so far. Ronaldo says he ‘does not respect Ten Hag’ following the ‘lack of respect shown to him by the manager’.

The Portuguese sensations jets off to the World Cup with Portugal as he looks to ‘win the trophy’ for his country in Qatar. United however now have a situation to deal with in the next few weeks regarding the striker.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

It was reported last night that Ten Hag, his players and the club were disappointed with the manner and timing of the interview. Since then, United have now released a full statement surrounding the situation.

In the full statement released via the clubs website, United say;

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

