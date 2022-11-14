Skip to main content
Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have released a statement regarding the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United have released a statement regarding the situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is set to release an interview with Piers Morgan in the coming days, however some quotes have already been released.

Ronaldo has hit out at Erik Ten Hag and the clubs executives in the released quotes by Piers so far. Ronaldo says he ‘does not respect Ten Hag’ following the ‘lack of respect shown to him by the manager’.

The Portuguese sensations jets off to the World Cup with Portugal as he looks to ‘win the trophy’ for his country in Qatar. United however now have a situation to deal with in the next few weeks regarding the striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

It was reported last night that Ten Hag, his players and the club were disappointed with the manner and timing of the interview. Since then, United have now released a full statement surrounding the situation.

In the full statement released via the clubs website, United say;

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

united flag
News

Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Manchester United Likely To Now Consider All Options Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo Following Piers Morgan Interview

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Out Manchester United Club Executives

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Respect Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
News

Cristiano Ronaldo To Release Explosive Interview With Piers Morgan

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Thinks Alejandro Garnacho Can Go All The Way

By Ben Patterson
Christian Eriksen Manchester United
News

Christian Eriksen's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Fulham

By Ben Patterson