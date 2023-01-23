Skip to main content
IMAGO / Insidefoto

Manchester United Reluctant To Pay High Fee For Striker Target

Manchester United may now turn their attention to other striker targets this summer as they are reluctant to pay the fee for one of their striker targets.

Manchester United could step down their pursuit of one of their top striker targets as they've learnt the players price tag. Their top striker target for the forward position had been sounded out as Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

The Napoli striker is an incredible talent and has had a great season so far in the Serie A in this campaign. The Nigerian international has been chosen by many United fans as their preferred striker target.

He ticks a lot of boxes and would be a fantastic addition in the number nine role - however he will not be easy to get. Napoli have reportedly set the players price tag at around £120million, as we reported in the last few weeks.

Victor Osimhen

A new report from reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg has stated that United are still monitoring the player but he is no longer a priority. He stated; "He [Osimhen] is still on the list of United but no longer the top transfer target in summer."

"Biggest problem: Too expensive! Neapel wants more than €100m. Been told: Man Utd board is not willing to pay that price and is therefore looking for cheaper solutions."

Turning to alternatives, United may look at the likes of Goncalo Ramos who they have reportedly already begun groundwork on. Dusan Vlahovic is also another name that has been mentioned.

Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
By Alex Wallace
